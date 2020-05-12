Two drivers in critical condition after head-on collision on SH 7

CHILTON, Texas-Two drivers are in critical condition after a head-on collision.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on SH 7 west of CR 446, northeast of Chilton.

From the preliminary investigation, it is believed a red Dodge Ram traveling eastbound attempted to pass another vehicle and crashed head-on into a White Dodge Ram traveling westbound.

The driver of the red Dodge Ram was entrapped.

Both drivers were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in critical condition.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.