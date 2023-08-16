WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas educators have been selected for the top award of the 2024 Region 12 Teachers of the Year!

April Eide, of the Robinson Independent School District, is the Elementary Teacher of the Year, while Katelin Kelly, of the Belton Independent School District, is the Secondary Teacher of the Year! Region 12 says these two were chosen out of 77 school districts across its twelve-county education service area.

(Courtesy: Region 12)

Eide has taught for 16 years in Texas public schools, spending the last five years teaching first grade at Robinson Primary School in Robinson ISD. She previously taught second and third grade at Grand Prairie ISD, and second and fifth grade at Red Oak ISD.

(Courtesy: Region 12)

Region 12 says Eide’s sincerest passion and heart’s desire is to pour into the lives of children. She always felt unconditionally welcomed in school as a child, and her hope as an educator has been to create that same environment in her own classroom.

(Courtesy: Region 12)

Kelly has taught for five years, and has been teaching literature and creative writing at Lake Belton High School in Belton ISD for the last two years. She previously taught social studies and language arts for three years at Little Wound Middle School in Kyle, South Dakota, until 2014. Kelly took a break from teaching to continue her education from 2014 to 2016 and then worked as the Managing Editor at the Bat City Review before returning to teaching in 2021.

(Courtesy: Region 12)

Region 12 says that while Kelly was teaching at Little Wound Middle School and the Pine Ridge

Reservation, she learned the importance of centering student voice and creative teaching as a pathway to creative classroom spaces that celebrate and uplift every student. She sees reading and writing as essential tools for creating connections and helping students discover their authentic voices.

We at FOX 44 News would like to congratulate to these two Central Texas educators on their accomplishments!