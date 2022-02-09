TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating two shootings which happened minutes apart.

Officers responded to a shooting at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of S. First Street. When they arrived, they found a victim who had been shot multiple times. The victim was sent to the hospital. No suspects have been identified at this time.

The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Officers responded to a second shooting at 7:48 p.m. in the area of N. 4th Street and E. Young Avenue. A potential suspect in this shooting has been identified.

These cases are still under investigation. If you have any information on either case, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department