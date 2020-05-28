Live Now
Two fatal accidents reported in Bryan in less than 12 hours

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police are reporting two fatal accidents less than 12 hours apart.

On May 27, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. a major accident was reported in the 1600 block of North Earl Rudder Freeway.

Officers say the driver left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was transported to CHI St. Joseph where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Officers responded to a second accident in 4100 block of FM 1179 on May 28, 2020 at 3:45 a.m.

A single vehicle was traveling westbound on Boonville when it left the road.

The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected and went down a revine.

The driver was pronounce dead at the scene.

