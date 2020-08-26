Two held after violent shoplifting in Killeen

Killeen police say two people had bonds set at $100,000 each following arrests connected with a shoplifting that turned violent on Saturday.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the Family Dollar Store at 416 West Rancier Avenue at 6:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a robbery.

Officers were told that two people in the store were suspected of shoplifting and when an employee tried to stop them from leaving, a man and woman began assaulting the employee.

As things got more physical, the male suspect pulled out a knife.

The fight was broken up by another employee and the two suspects fled on foot toward Root Avenue.

Officers found two suspects in the 800 block of Root Avenue and took them into custody.

During the arrest, police say the female suspect Identified as 28-year-old Ashleey Aschenell Armstrong, resisted but officers were able to detain her and get her into a unit for transport.

Ashleey Aschenell Armstrong

While on the way to the Killeen City Jail, she is accused of making threats toward the officer.

She was charged with robbery and obstruction or retaliation.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Demetrius Raghib Foster.

He was charged with robbery and was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for another robbery out of Harris County.