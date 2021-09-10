Two held as suspects in catalytic converter thefts

WACO, Texas – Waco police say they believe two men originally picked up for shoplifting are connected to the theft of numerous catalytic converters cut from vehicles.

Arrest affidavits for Norman Coplen and Blake Dexter stated that they had been picked up as shoplifting suspects and were found in possession of narcotics and a stolen vehicle.

The affidavit also stated that inside the vehicle, officers found saws, blades and other items used for the removal of catalytic converters.

While in custody, the affidavit stated they made off hand statements that they had thousands of dollars worth of catalytic converters at an address determined to be in the 1200 block of Hogan Lane in Bellmead.

Detectives went to the address where the owner gave them consent to search and showed them the items that Coplen and Dexter had brought to them, ten freshly cut catalytic converters valued at $1500 each and about a thousand dollars worth of tools.

It was noted that Coplen and Dexter are from Oklahoma and were arrested in McLennan County allegedly stealing items and being in possession of burglary tools and stolen catalytic converters.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of the two and they were booked into the McLennan County Jail, both charged with theft and possession with Dexter also charged with possession of a controlled substance.