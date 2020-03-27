Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.

Two held for forcing girl into prostitution

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Ryan Scott Veronica Lee Willis

A man and woman have been arrested in College Station accused of forcing a girl into prostitution.

The two, identified as 47-year-old Christopher Ryan Scott and 45-year-old Veronica Lee Willis both of Lubbock, were tracked down after College Station police got a call from a parent concerned that a daughter had been forced into prostitution.

Officers report finding a hotel room in the 600 block of Texas Avenue where the suspected activity was discovered.

The daughter along with a second female were receiving assistance after being rescued.

In addition to the prostitution charge, Scott was also served with warrants for aggravated robbery out of Tom Green County and a separate warrant for a parole violation.

The investigation moved quickly after the initial call was received.

The call came in at 9:14 p.m. and the hotel room was located at 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44