Two held for forcing girl into prostitution

A man and woman have been arrested in College Station accused of forcing a girl into prostitution.

The two, identified as 47-year-old Christopher Ryan Scott and 45-year-old Veronica Lee Willis both of Lubbock, were tracked down after College Station police got a call from a parent concerned that a daughter had been forced into prostitution.

Officers report finding a hotel room in the 600 block of Texas Avenue where the suspected activity was discovered.

The daughter along with a second female were receiving assistance after being rescued.

In addition to the prostitution charge, Scott was also served with warrants for aggravated robbery out of Tom Green County and a separate warrant for a parole violation.

The investigation moved quickly after the initial call was received.

The call came in at 9:14 p.m. and the hotel room was located at 11:00 p.m.