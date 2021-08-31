Two held in Bosque County drug case

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office reports that an investigation and search warrant service has led to the arrest of two people.

Sheriff Trace Hendricks said in a statement that a lengthy investigation by the District Attorney’s investigator aided by deputies led to the serving of a search warrant at a location in the Morgan community Friday.

During the search of the residence, deputies located a usable amount of marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia and materials commonly used in the packaging and trafficking of narcotics.

Deputies also recovered multiple firearms, including some self made firearms.

As a result of the findings after the execution of this search warrant, Jarod McCamey was taken into custody, charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, 1st Degree Felony.

Also arrested, at a location in Meridian, was Kelly Lynn Turner, who was also charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, 1st Degree Felony.