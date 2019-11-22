Two hospitalized in crash involving motorcycle

KILLEEN, Texas – Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to 38th Street and Water Street Thursday evening in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they were told a motorcycle crash occurred when the pedestrian ran into the street to render aid and was struck by another vehicle.

The pedestrian has been transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in an unknown condition.

The motorcycle rider has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

This case remains under investigation.

Source: Killeen Police Department