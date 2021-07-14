Two hospitalized in Killeen shooting, crash

KILLEEN, Texas – A man and woman are in the hospital after a shooting and vehicle crash in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Old Florence Road Wednesday morning in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical, but stable condition.

Officers also found a man suffering with an injury from a vehicle crash. He was also transported to Baylor Scott and White in stable condition.

Detectives with the Killeen PD’s Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating this incident.

Source: Killeen Police Department