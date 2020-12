KILLEEN, Texas – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen.

Officers received a 9-1-1 call Thursday afternoon in reference to a gunshot victim in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive. When officers were en route, they were advised of a second victim – and they were both being transported to Advent Health by a private vehicle.

Their injuries are reported as non-threatening. This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department