KILLEEN, Texas – One man and one woman are in the hospital after a collision in Killeen last weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the 10000 Block of State Highway 195 Sunday night in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a major crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Nissan Sentra, with a woman inside, was traveling north in the northbound lanes in the 10000 block of SH-195. At this same time, a silver Honda CRV – with one man inside – was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of SH-195 and struck the Nissan.

After the impact, the Honda CRV stopped in the center grass median area – and the Nissan stopped in the grass area on the east side of the roadway. Both people involved were airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators with the Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit continue to investigate this crash.

Source: Killeen Police Department