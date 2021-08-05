Two hospitalized in Killeen vehicle crash

KILLEEN, Texas – Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Killeen on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Bunny Trail in reference to a crash. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound in the 3500 block of South Clear Creek Road in the outside lane.

A silver Lincoln SUV was attempting to turn southbound onto Clear Creek Road from Bunny Trail. The driver of the Lincoln failed to yield the right-of-way turning left, causing the Ford to strike the driver’s side door of the Lincoln.

The driver of the Lincoln was airlifted to the Baylor Scott and White hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Ford was transported to the Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Hospital in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department