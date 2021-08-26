Two hospitalized in Marlin shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

MARLIN, Texas – Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in Marlin Thursday afternoon.

Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Clark Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they were told several subjects began shooting at other subjects – and everyone departed the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

A short time later, officers were advised two shooting victims had arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The case is ongoing.

Source: Marlin Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected