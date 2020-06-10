Two hospitalized in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, TexasThe Temple Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday evening at a residence in the 500 block of South 16th Street.

Officers were dispatched at 7:34 p.m., and were advised a man and woman had been shot. Both were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and are in stable condition.

This incident is under investigation. No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department

