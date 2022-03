WACO, Texas – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Waco.

Police officers were notified of a shooting at the intersection of Sanger Avenue and Melrose Drive at 6:15 Sunday evening. The department says this appears to be a drive-by style shooting.

Two people received gunshot wounds, and were transported to Waco hospitals. Neither of them are believed to have fatal injuries.

Officers are investigating what may have started this incident.