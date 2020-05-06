Two hurt in Tuesday night cookout stabbing

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were sent to the hospital after a Tuesday evening cookout turned violent.

A man and woman were injured when an argument broke out over how meat was to be seasoned and cooked at a home in the 5700 block of South Third Street Road shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Steve January said three people were apparently involved in the disturbance with the woman appearing to have gotten caught between two men and received cuts.

The man who received the most serious injuries ran from the scene and collapsed in a ditch a short distance away.

It was later learned that the man was named in a federal arrest warrant and a hold was placed on him for when he is released from the hospital.

Names were not immediately released.