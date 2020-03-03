Two hurt, one cited in Bryan traffic crash

Failure to yield at a stop sign is being listed by Bryan Police as a factor in a Tuesday night traffic crash that sent two to the hospital.

It happened at 9:09 p.m. at State Highway 47 and Leonard road.

Police say that a Mazda Tribute was going north on Highway 47 when it was struck on the driver’s side by a Lincoln MKX that had been going West on Leonard Road.

Police say the driver of the Lincoln failed to yield right of way at the stop sign leading to the crash.

The Driver of the Lincoln was taken to CHI St Joseph Hospital where he was treated and released.

He was cited for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign, no driver’s license and no insurance.

Police also say they believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor and the investigation is ongoing.

The drive of the Mazda was sent to the same hospital where he was admitted and whose condition was described as stable.