Two in critical condition after weekend ATV accident

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- Three juveniles crashed on an ATV, leaving 2 in critical condition.

The crash happened Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Patton Branch Road near FM 933, north of Gholson.

An Arctic Cat ATV traveling southwest failed to properly negotiate the curve causing the ATV to leave the roadway and crash into a fence.

The driver and another passenger were transported by air to a hospital in critical condition.

The third occupant sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. 

