WHITNEY, Texas – Drugs and numerous weapons were seized by authorities in Whitney. Two people have been apprehended.

The Whitney Police Department posted on social media Thursday that in response to multiple citizen complaints, it worked with its law enforcement partners to conduct an extensive narcotics investigation.

This investigation concluded Thursday morning, when Whitney PD officers and the Hill County SWAT team served a narcotics search warrant at 325 (A) Dewayne Circle. Investigators found several different types of illegal narcotics, combined with illegal firearms and assault rifles.

Investigators took 35-year-old Kecia James, of Whitney, into custody on charges of the Manufacturing of a controlled substance and weapons charges. Investigators were seeking a second suspect in this case, who was last seen driving James’s vehicle – a 2019 four-door White Ford Fusion (Tx tag MTX0240).

The second suspect was later found and apprehended. The suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants from the Hill County Sheriff’s Department, and was considered armed and dangerous.