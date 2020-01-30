Two in custody, one victim and one suspect in hospital after Hill Co shooting

Two men are in jail and a third suspect was taken to a hospital after a man was shot this past weekend.

Hill County Sheriff Rodney Watson said his office got a 9-1-1 call Saturday about 2:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Waterview Street off FM 1713 at Whitney.

The caller said that three men had entered the home and were fighting with a man who lived there.

They learned that the men were demanding money, with one of them brandishing a handgun.

During the struggle, the victim was shot in the head, but one of his assailants was shot during the fight as well.

The victim was first taken to a hospital in Waco, then transferred to another facility.

The suspect who was shot went to a Hill County medical facility, then was transferred to a hospital in Fort Worth.

A sheriff’s statement said both were expected to survive.

Investigators have since recovered a handgun and a shotgun believed used during the incident.

During the investigation at another home on Waterview Street, one man was arrested as he allegedly tried to damage evidence they were trying to seize.

A search warrant was executed by the Hill County SWAT team at a home in Bosque County as the investigation unfolded with evidence seized and a suspect identified as Tyler Edwin Hernanez arrested at that location.

Tyler Edwin Hrnandez

He is being held in the Hill County Jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Jason Payne was held on a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Jason Payne

Sheriff Watson said the investigation was conducted with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the Whitney Police Department and Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.