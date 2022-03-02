WACO, Texas – Waco Fire units are responding to a construction accident on the Baylor University campus.

The accident occurred at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning, at the corner of S. University Parks Drive and Dutton Avenue. It is being reported as a partial collapse at a building under construction. Dutton Avenue is currently closed off.

Two injuries have been reported. The Baylor Assistant Police Chief has said the site is secure.

Waco Lieutenant Fire Marshal Keith Guillory says the two workers fell from 35 feet. The workers fell off of a blue lift, and the piece of steel on the ground fell around the workers. They were not entrapped.

The two workers have been transported to the hospital. The construction site is still open.

Source: Waco Fire Department