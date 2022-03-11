KILLEEN, Texas – Two injuries have been reported in a Friday morning crash in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department tells FOX 44 News they received a call at 6:57 a.m. in reference to a crash at the intersection of Highway 195 and Chapparal Road. Three vehicles were involved.

The preliminary investigation revealed a silver Jeep was traveling northbound on Highway 195, when a white pickup truck entered the intersection to make a left turn – causing the two vehicles to collide. A car also traveling northbound struck the Jeep.

The drivers of the pickup truck and the Jeep were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Both north and southbound lanes are slowed down.

Source: Killeen Police Department