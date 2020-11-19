Two injured, one arrested following Wednesday afternoon shooting in Mexia

One man was shot and another hurt by flying glass in a late Wednesday afternoon shooting in Mexia, with officers quickly arresting a suspect in the case.

A statement released by the City of Mexia stated that at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police and emergency medical personnel were sent to the Hillside Apartments at 1125 North Ross Avenue on a reported shooting.

Officers found one 26-year-old man who had suffered injuries to his face after being struck by flying glass after his car window was shot out by a man fleeing the parking lot in a vehicle.

Witnesses were able to provide officers with a good description of that vehicle.

While officers were taking witness statements, they were notified than an 18-year-old Waco man had been dropped off outside Parkview Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was dropped off by a man driving a vehicle that matched the description given by witnesses at the scene of the shooting.

The victim hit by the glass was treated and released at the hospital, but the 18-year-old was found to have been shot once in the abdomen.

He was stabilized, then airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest in Waco for further treatment.

Officers later spotted a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses going north on North Ross and officers were able to get it stopped.

They arrested a 20-year-old man from Teague.

Jeremiah Nathaniel Lee

A police statement said he is suspected of multiple counts of aggravated assault, multiple firearms charges and various drug charges with a formal investigation ongoing.

Limestone County Jail records have him charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana over two ounces.

They had him listed as Jeremiah Nathaniel Lee with no charges connected with the shooting as of Thursday morning.

