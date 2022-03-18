COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A fight at a College Station mall escalates into something much more.

Police posted on social media Friday afternoon that a juvenile was arrested for felony drug possession, and also charged with Assault on a Public Servant, Threatening Retaliation, and Resisting Arrest/Search/Transport.

Officers responded to the food court at Post Oak Mall just before 7:00 pm Thursday, for a fight in progress. Two female juveniles were detained, and officers started issuing them citations for Disorderly Conduct by Fighting. One of the girls was found to be in possession of a felony drug (THC cartridge). She was arrested on this charge.

This 16-year-old girl resisted arrest and assaulted the arresting officer by head-butting and by kicking, and threatened assault on the officer’s spouse. The girl was additionally charged with Resisting, Assault on a Public Servant, and Retaliation.