Navasota, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old Madisonville man was among two people killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County.

The Department of Public Safety reported it happened about 4:45 p.m. on State Highway 90 – near Grimes County Road 409, northeast of Navasota.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said a 2016 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevy pickup were both going south on Highway 90, and a 2001 Ford pickup was going north – when the Ford crossed into the southbound lane, striking the rear of the Toyota and hitting the Chevy head on.

The driver of the Ford – identified as 63-year-old David Duggan, of Buda – was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver of the Chevy pickup, who was from Madisonville, was also pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.