Two killed in Brazos County fatal crash

Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash in Brazos County early Wednesday morning.

Early reports from the Department of Public Safety indicate the crash was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday morning in a section of Highway 105 that enters Brazos County.

Both drivers of the vehicles involved were pronounced dead at the scene.

One was from Brenham, the other from Washington, Texas but their identities were not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

A DPS spokesperson said it appeared the crash had been head on but that the investigation was ongoing Wednesday morning.