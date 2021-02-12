Two killed in crash near Hillsboro

Two people died in a one-vehicle rollover crash west of Hillsboro Thursday.

DPS spokesman Sgt. Ryan Howard said both the driver and passenger in a Mitsubishi Montero were ejected when it rolled over.

The driver had been going east on State Highway 22 about 3.3 miles west of Hillsboro when she apparently lost control of the vehicle.

It slid off the road and overturned.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Rhonda Renfrow of Whitney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the passenger, who also died, was still behind withheld Friday afternoon pending notification of next of kin.

The accident was reported at 11:10 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers noted that slowing down is the most important thing to do when driving in ice or snow.

Sgt Howard said that high speed makes it both easy to lose control and difficult to stop under those conditions.

He said that if you are fishtailling or sliding at all, it may mean that your are going too fast for conditions.