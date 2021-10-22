LIVE NOW /
Two killed in Limestone County crash

The Department of Public Safety reports two people have died and three more are injured in a one vehicle crash east of Mart Friday morning.

A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 164 about six miles east of Mart in Limestone County.

DPS spokesman Sgt Ryan Howard said the investigation showed that a Ford F 250 had crashed into an embankment after leaving the roadway and striking a guard rail.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Lisandro Ramirez of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Howard said four passengers were transported to hospitals. 30-year-old Israel Ramirez of Jacksonville died at Baylor Scott and White in Waco.

Two others went to BSW Waco for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

One other passenger went to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition.

Sgt Howard said that the driver was believed to have been fatigued.

The investigation into the crash was still active and ongoing Friday afternoon.

