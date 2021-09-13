Two killed in rollover crash at Elm Mott

Two passengers in a car that rolled over several times in Elm Mott Sunday evening were killed and two others seriously injured.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ryan Howard said it happened about 7:00 p.m. Sunday on the I-35 southbound service road near West Birch Street in Elm Mott.

Troopers report a Chrysler 300 was going south in the inside lane and swerved toward the right, striking the curb.

The vehicle entered a side skid, striking the opposite curb and overturning multiple times.

A passenger, identified as 22-year-old Cirilo Mendez of Waco was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco where he was pronounced dead.

Another passenger, identified as 22-year-old Elmer Servin of Waco was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a third passenger were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco and were reported in critical condition.

Sgt Howard said the investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

