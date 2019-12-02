Two killed in three vehicle crash near Hearne

A three vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon near Hearne has left two people dead and one seriously injured.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Jimmy Morgan said it happened about 6:00 p.m. Sunday on US Highway 190 3.5 miles north of Hearne.

Morgan said a 2005 model Infinity going south on 190 clipped the rear corner of a 2019 Ford SUV that was also going south, causing the Ford to cross into the oncoming traffic lane and collide with a 2019 Tesla that was going north.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were both pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 19-year-old Wesley Sanders of Lexington, Texas and 19-year-old Maegan Sanders of Laredo.

The driver of the Tesla, identified as 25-year-old Douglas Leighton of Tyler was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple with his condition not available.

The driver of the Infinity, identified as 19-year-old Connor Lowen of Arlington, was not injured.