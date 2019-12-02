Two killed in three vehicle crash near Hearne

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-jpg_20160806044030-159532

A three vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon near Hearne has left two people dead and one seriously injured.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Jimmy Morgan said it happened about 6:00 p.m. Sunday on US Highway 190 3.5 miles north of Hearne.

Morgan said a 2005 model Infinity going south on 190 clipped the rear corner of a 2019 Ford SUV that was also going south, causing the Ford to cross into the oncoming traffic lane and collide with a 2019 Tesla that was going north.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were both pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 19-year-old Wesley Sanders of Lexington, Texas and 19-year-old Maegan Sanders of Laredo.

The driver of the Tesla, identified as 25-year-old Douglas Leighton of Tyler was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple with his condition not available.

The driver of the Infinity, identified as 19-year-old Connor Lowen of Arlington, was not injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events