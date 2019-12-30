Two killed in weekend Falls County Crash

The Department of Public Safety reports two Marlin residents killed in a one-vehicle crash just west of Marlin Saturday.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard confirmed that 48-year-old Marshell Smith and 45-year-old Natasha Shelley were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were passengers in a Ford Explorer that left the roadway after the driver lost control of it as it hydroplaned on State Highway 7.

The Ford struck a tree.

The driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple and was reported in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash was listed as “open” on Monday.