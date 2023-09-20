AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two physician assistants in the Central Texas area have been appointed to Governor Greg Abbott’s Texas Physician Assistant Board.

Gov. Abbott has appointed Stephanie Corbett, of Harker Heights, and Richard Todd, of Rockdale. The Office of the Governor also says Rao Ali, M.D. has been appointed for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. Cameron McElhany and Greg Rowin, D.O. have been reappointed for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board issues physician assistant licenses to qualified individuals to practice in the state of Texas.

Below is more information on each Board member, courtesy of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott:

Stephanie Corbett is a physician assistant and advanced practice professional administrator in the Department of Family Medicine at Baylor Scott and White Health. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Associates and the Texas Academy of Physician Assistants. Corbett received a Bachelor of Science in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Cornell University, a Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the Medical College of Georgia and a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska.

Richard Todd is a physician assistant at Camrock Clinic. He is a member of the American Academy of Physician Associates, committee chair for the Trail Life Troop TX-4120, and a clinical assistant professor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Todd is also a treasurer and incident safety officer for the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, and is a former member of the Texas Academy of Physician Assistants. Todd received a degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and a Master of Physician Studies from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Rao Ali, M.D., of Southlake, is the founder and CEO of Premier Pain Centers – which has locations from Dallas to Waco. He is a double board-certified pain physician, who did his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Montefiore Medical Center and fellowship in interventional pain medicine at Case Western University Hospital. Ali is a member of the Texas Pain Society, American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, North American Neuromodulation Society and the Texas Medical Association. He is the past president of the Richland County Medical Society.

Cameron McElhany, of Houston, is a regional sales and operations manager for LaForce, LLC. He is an allied member of the American Institute of Architects. McElhaney received a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Media Studies from Texas A&M University.

Gregory Rowin, D.O., of Harlingen, is a physician at Valley Ear, Nose and Throat. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Academy of Otolaryngology, American Osteopathic Association, Texas Osteopathic Medical Association and the Texas Medical Association. Rowin is also a member of Platinum Surgery Center, the Harlingen School District Steering Committee and the Sangria Homeowners Association. Rowin received a Bachelor of Science from St. Edwards University and a Doctor of Osteopathy from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at Mount Clemens General Hospital.