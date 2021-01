Two men are in the Limestone County Jail after a shooting incident in Mexia Wednesday.

Mexia Police say 20-year-old Sergio Santoyo, Jr. and 20-year-old Myron Cal Phillips, Jr. got into a fight at Ruby’s Food Mart on East Tyler Street around 9:30 in the morning.

Officers say it ended with gunfire and a car crash.

Santoyo faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawfully Carrying a Firearm. Phillips faces an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge.