Two men are each charged with sexual assault of the same 15-year-old girl in separate incidents at different locations in Temple.

Police have released little information concerning the circumstances surrounding the actions, other than to say that the victim had met each of the men on a social media platform and met them in Temple.

The incidents occurred on separate dates in October 2021.

20-year-old Aaron Kane Ford, who lists a Fort Hood address, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday charged with sexual assault of a child – with his bond set at $125,000.

18-year-old Kolton Mitcham, of Salado, was also charged with sexual assault of a child – with his bond set at $100,000. He also remained in the jail Tuesday.

Both warrants were issued by the same judge. Temple police were conducting the investigation.