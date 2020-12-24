Two men found dead in College Station motel room identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The College Station Police Department has released the identities of two men found dead in a motel room Tuesday morning.

The men have been identified as 36-year-old Juan Jimenez and 28-year-old-Jacob Allen Barrera, Jr.

The men were found when officers responded to a call about an open door just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the motel near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway.

When officers got there, they found the men dead inside the room.

Police Thursday were only saying that the case was under investigation.

Nothing was released regarding the manner of the men’s deaths or where they were from.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

January 01 2021 12:00 am

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected