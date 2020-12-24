Two men found dead in College Station motel room identified

The College Station Police Department has released the identities of two men found dead in a motel room Tuesday morning.

The men have been identified as 36-year-old Juan Jimenez and 28-year-old-Jacob Allen Barrera, Jr.

The men were found when officers responded to a call about an open door just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the motel near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway.

When officers got there, they found the men dead inside the room.

Police Thursday were only saying that the case was under investigation.

Nothing was released regarding the manner of the men’s deaths or where they were from.