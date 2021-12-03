Two men held in serious beating, also facing other charges

Two men already facing other charges have now been named in charges connected with the severe beating of a man which occurred on Thursday.

Court papers filed by McLennan County investigators name Donald Bridges and Steven Hutter in a complaint alleging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The affidavit alleges that about 8:00 p.m., Bridges kicked the victim repeatedly in the head, and was working together with Hutter, who is alleged to have assaulted the victim by using a 27-pound property box to repeatedly strike him – with both actions resulting in bodily injury.

Jail records indicated that both Hutter had earlier been named in charges of sexual assault of a child, and that Bridges had been named in charges of sexual assault, continuous violence against the family, and solicitation of prostitution in other cases out of Bellmead in other chases.