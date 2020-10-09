Two men hospitalized in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Police Officers are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening in the 700 block of East Downs Avenue.

Officers were advised that two men were shot and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple by private vehicles. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All parties involved were no longer on scene when officers arrived.

The circumstances of this incident are under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department