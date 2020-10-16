Two men indicted for parking lot murder

A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted two men for a June murder that took place in a Valley Mills Drive parking lot.

Malachi Jawan Wright and Elijah Marquiese Thompson have remained in the McLennan County Jail since being arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tyrese Carroll.

The victim was shot in a parking lot at 1107 North Valley Mills Drive near a Whataburger restaurant.

Carroll was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds following the June 20th shooting.

Hospital personnel were not able to revive him, and he was pronounced dead.