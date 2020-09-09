Two men wounded in Waco drive by shooting, suspects sought

Waco police are looking for suspects in a Labor Day shooting that left two men wounded.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said officers were called to the Trendwood Apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday where they found two men who had been shot by a person driving in a car.

The victims had been sitting on the front porch when shot.

Both were treated with non-life threatening injuries.

One had a gunshot wound to the leg and the other a wound to the arm.

Officers were told that a white Chevrolet Malibu may have been involved.