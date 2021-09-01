Two men wounded in Wednesday morning Waco shooting

Waco Police report two men were wounded as shots rang out about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, with one of the victims possibly caught in a crossfire.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 900 block of South 17th Street on a shots fired call and found one man with a gunshot wound to his left had and abdomen.

Officers were then flagged down by citizens who told them a second man with a gunshot wound to his ankle could be found near 17th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Both were transported to a local hospital.

Officers spoke with witnesses in the area, though they had somewhat conflicting stories concerning a possible argument that broke out between the first victim and a possible third party.

Apparently shots were fired by both but it was unknown who fired first.

As of Wednesday morning, officers believe the second victim may have been caught in a cross fire between the first victim and the unknown third party.

