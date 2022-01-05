Two more people have been arrested in connection with the summer 2021 spray painting of graffiti at two separate Belton ISD campuses.

Nathan Leggette and Christopher Wayne Ashley were arrested after earlier Jaeden Lee Mitchell had been charged in the case.

Nathan Leggette was arrested at his rural Belton residence by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on January 4, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m. At approximately 5:45 pm, Christopher Ashley was arrested at his Temple residence by the Belton Police Department

Christopher Wayne Ashley

All were booked into the Bell County Jail.

Belton police were called on a report of criminal mischief in multiple locations at South Belton Middle School and Belton High School back on June 15.

Security camera footage recovered at the scene indicated that three men altogether were involved, but initially only Mitchell could be identified.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest, and Mitchell was arrested at a local residence Monday afternoon and transported to jail.

Jaedon Mitchell

The other two men were picked up Tuesday and booked on the same charges.

A statement issued by a school district spokesperson said, “I think the key message is that the destruction of Belton ISD property will not be tolerated. Those who engage in destructive behavior may be subjected to serious consequences, including possible prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”