MART, Texas – Two more youth development coaches at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case was confirmed Wednesday night, and the second case was confirmed Thursday morning.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 176 staff members have tested positive statewide.

More than 200 youth have also tested positive – with only 42 being at the Mart facility.

Source: Texas Juvenile Justice Department