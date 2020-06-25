LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Two new cases among TJJD facilities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in correction facilities.

A Youth Development Coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon.

A staff member at Karyn’s House, a halfway house for girls in Willis, tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon.

That marks the first positive case at one of TJJD’s halfway houses.

The youth who tested positive for COVID-19 on June 22 at the Giddings State School remains on campus for treatment.

Since the start of the pandemic, fourteen staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 6
Gainesville State School: 1
Giddings State School: 7
McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 0
Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 0

Since the start of the pandemic, one youth at the agency’s secure facilities has tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 0
Gainesville State School: 0
Giddings State School: 1
McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 0
Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 0

As of today, TJJD has administered a total of 187 COVID-19 tests to youth.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44