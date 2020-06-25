Two new cases among TJJD facilities

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in correction facilities.

A Youth Development Coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon.

A staff member at Karyn’s House, a halfway house for girls in Willis, tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon.

That marks the first positive case at one of TJJD’s halfway houses.

The youth who tested positive for COVID-19 on June 22 at the Giddings State School remains on campus for treatment.

Since the start of the pandemic, fourteen staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 6

Gainesville State School: 1

Giddings State School: 7

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 0

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 0

Since the start of the pandemic, one youth at the agency’s secure facilities has tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 0

Gainesville State School: 0

Giddings State School: 1

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 0

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 0

As of today, TJJD has administered a total of 187 COVID-19 tests to youth.