Two New Cases Of COVID-19 in McLennan County

Waco,Tx-The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received two new cases of COVID-19. 

The total number of cases is 129, which includes 114 recovered, 4 deaths, and 11 active cases.

  • 1 case is hospitalized and in critical condition.
  • 114 cases have recovered. There are 11 active cases.
  • 46 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.
  • 4 deaths in McLennan County.

Long-Term Care Facility testing results for Lakeshore Village

  • 8 pending tests
  • 0 positive tests results

