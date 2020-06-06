Two New Cases Of COVID-19 in McLennan County

Waco, Tx- Wacoans got the chance create art at the "Chalk Up Elm" event this morning.

The event , hosted by Cultural Arts of Waco, took place on Elm Avenue, where community members could take chalk and draw on painted boards set up near the Lula Jane's restaurant. Cultural Arts of Waco, says that they came up with the event because they wanted an outing that wasn't necessarily focused on fundraising , but more focused of getting together and creating art, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines