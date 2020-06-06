Two New Cases Of COVID-19 in McLennan County

Waco,Tx-The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received two new cases of COVID-19.
The total number of cases is 129, which includes 114 recovered, 4 deaths, and 11 active cases.
- 1 case is hospitalized and in critical condition.
- 114 cases have recovered. There are 11 active cases.
- 46 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.
- 4 deaths in McLennan County.
Long-Term Care Facility testing results for Lakeshore Village
- 8 pending tests
- 0 positive tests results