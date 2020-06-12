Two parks by Lake Whitney closed due to COVID Concerns

The U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers have closed two parks by Lake Whitney to the public this week due to concerns about COVID-19 and the crowds the lake would bring.

In a press release that the Corps put out, they said that there were concerns regarding the crowds that have been gathering around Soldiers Bluff and Walling Bend Park. Those areas have been closed temporarily.

They say that the sizes of these crowds, reportedly reaching up to 600 people, lead to concerns about containing the spread of the virus.

In addition to public health concerns, the Corps also stated that another reason for the closure was due to “unsafe activities” such as cliff diving occurring in the parks.

There has been no word yet as to when Lake Whitney will reopen.