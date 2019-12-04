FOX 44: Living Local Central Texas 5pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch FOX 44 Living Local Central Texas

Two people injured in Temple dog attack

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
temple police_1473026835997.JPG

Temple police say officers rescued two people attacked by dogs Wednesday morning.

The officers responded to an animal attack at 7:50 a.m. at Jones Park on West Avenue H. They say two dogs were biting one man, with a third standing nearby. There was also another person on the ground with bite wounds on the ground.

At first, the officers say they tried to get the dogs to leave the person alone. When that didn’t work, an officer shot and killed one of the attacking dogs. That caused the other two dogs to run off.

The owner of the dogs got them back into her vehicle until Animal Services took possession of them.

The dog-attack victims went to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment for their injuries.

The dog owner may face criminal charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events