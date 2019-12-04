Two people injured in Temple dog attack

Temple police say officers rescued two people attacked by dogs Wednesday morning.

The officers responded to an animal attack at 7:50 a.m. at Jones Park on West Avenue H. They say two dogs were biting one man, with a third standing nearby. There was also another person on the ground with bite wounds on the ground.

At first, the officers say they tried to get the dogs to leave the person alone. When that didn’t work, an officer shot and killed one of the attacking dogs. That caused the other two dogs to run off.

The owner of the dogs got them back into her vehicle until Animal Services took possession of them.

The dog-attack victims went to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment for their injuries.

The dog owner may face criminal charges.