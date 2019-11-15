Two people shot in Temple Friday morning

Temple police report two people shot in a home early Friday morning.

The call came in about 5:30 a.m. from the 2200 block of South 47th Street.

Two adult men were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and were reported stable later Friday morning.

Police say it appeared the shooting occurred during a burglary attempt.

The victims told police three men were involved but there was no detailed description information.

Anyone who might have seen anything in the area at the time are asked to call Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)