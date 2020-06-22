Two Putters employees test positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Two employees of Putters in Waco have tested positive for COVID-19.

The business posted on social media Monday afternoon, “As part of our COVID-19 safety procedures, we have asked all our employees to communicate with management if they experience the slightest COVID-19 symptoms.”

They said exactly ten days ago, two of Putters’ employees showed preliminary symptoms and were immediately placed on sick leave indefinitely. Both of these employees have now tested positive for the virus, but Putters says they are doing well.

The social media post stated in order to ensure continued customer and employee safety, Putters will be bringing in a professional sanitization crew and will be closed until they can safely reopen.

Source: Putters