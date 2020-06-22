LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Two Putters employees test positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Putters)

WACO, Texas – Two employees of Putters in Waco have tested positive for COVID-19.

The business posted on social media Monday afternoon, “As part of our COVID-19 safety procedures, we have asked all our employees to communicate with management if they experience the slightest COVID-19 symptoms.”

They said exactly ten days ago, two of Putters’ employees showed preliminary symptoms and were immediately placed on sick leave indefinitely. Both of these employees have now tested positive for the virus, but Putters says they are doing well.

The social media post stated in order to ensure continued customer and employee safety, Putters will be bringing in a professional sanitization crew and will be closed until they can safely reopen.

Source: Putters

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44