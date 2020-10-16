Two shot in Waco Huaco Lane incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waco police report two persons shot in an incident late Thursday night at a residence in the 3700 block of Huaco Lane.

Officers were called to the location just before midnight and found two victims, each with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and lower extremities.

Both were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest with their conditions not available Friday morning.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said multiple patrol and investigative units responded to the scene, with many there until about 5:00 a.m. Friday.

They report still working on determining the circumstances of the shootings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected